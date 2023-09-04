When This Ram Gopal Varma Film Caused A Rs 40 Crore Loss

Movie remakes have become a trend in the film industry, with filmmakers often opting for tried-and-tested storylines. However, the landscape of audience preferences has significantly evolved over the years, challenging the notion that simply remaking a classic guarantees success. One notable example of this trend gone awry was the 2007 film Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, which featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen, Mohanlal, and Urmila Matondkar.

Aag was a bold attempt to recreate the iconic 1975 cult classic Sholay. In this 2007 rendition, Amitabh Bachchan stepped into the shoes of the infamous Gabbar, a character originally portrayed by the legendary Amjad Khan. Ajay Devgn and Prashant Raj played the roles of Jai and Veeru, respectively. Adapting a legendary film is always a gamble, and in this case, Ram Gopal Varma took the risk only to face a resounding failure. Aag turned out to be a box office flop, incurring staggering losses of Rs 40 crore.

While the film succeeded in some set pieces, the overall impact left much to be desired, disappointing a large portion of the audience. Watching Aag turned out to be an underwhelming experience for many viewers. The attempt to revive the magic of Sholay fell flat, making Aag a dark spot in Amitabh Bachchan’s otherwise illustrious film career. Even the presence of Bollywood’s arguably biggest figure couldn’t salvage the film, ultimately marking it as one of the biggest flops in Indian cinema history. Adding insult to injury, the public humorously dubbed it Ram Gopal Varma Ki Rakh (Ram Gopal Varma’s Ashes).

Sholay, on the other hand, stands as an indelible masterpiece in Indian cinema history. It has carved a special place in the hearts of audiences and has left an enduring legacy. The film’s gripping storyline revolves around Gabbar Singh, a feared dacoit wanted by the authorities. He commits heinous acts, including killing the family members of the former police inspector Thakur Baldev Singh, portrayed by Sanjeev Kumar, and severing both of his arms. As Gabbar’s reign of terror grips the village of Ramgarh, Thakur recruits two small-time thieves, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), to capture Gabbar in exchange for a handsome reward.