When Tom Cruise's 'Tough Advice' To Emily Blunt Saved The Day On Sets Of Edge Of Tomorrow

Actress Emily Blunt once relied on the tough advice of co-star Tom Cruise to get through a difficult situation while filming a movie together. It all unfolded on the sets of Edge of Tomorrow in 2014 when the Oppenheimer star grew tense while donning her enormous robotic suits. The confession was made during her appearance on the SmartLess podcast last year. She admitted Tom Cruise told her to “stop being a p**" while filming the sequence of their Doug Liman-directed action film. According to Emily, it would have been better if the production had used CGI instead of expecting the actress to wear enormous suits.

“We wanted to do it in a tactile way but there was nothing cosy about these suits," she said. It was the first time when she put them on and Emily instantly began to cry in front of Tom. As per the accounts shared by her, initially, the Mission Impossible star had no clue how to pacify her but he ended up giving her some tough advice that proved to be boonful. It didn’t take long for Tom to use his straightforward approach to tackle the situation.

Emily explained, “I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry. “I was like, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot,’ and he literally goes — he just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p**, OK?'" The remark that took Emily by surprise not only made her laugh but also helped the duo to get through the hectic schedule.

On the work front, Emily Blunt last shared the screen space with Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, and Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated biographical film Oppenheimer. After her stint in the movie about the deadliest weapon known to humanity, the actress has multiple projects in her kitty including Pain Hustlers opposite Chris Evans, The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling, and IF with Ryan Reynolds.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise earlier grabbed massive headlines for his feature in the seventh instalment of the MI film franchise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The second part of the film is scheduled for release next year. In addition, talks of the star attempting his first space stunt in a future project have also left fans excited.