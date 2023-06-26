When Vinod Khanna Got 16 Stitches On His Chin While Shooting For Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

It often happens that Bollywood actors end up getting injured while shooting for films. Be it Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Darr, or the megastar of the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan while he was shooting for Coolie, there have been many such instances in Bollywood. A similar incident happened with veteran actor Vinod Khanna while he was shooting for the movie, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978). The movie was directed by Prakash Mehra and also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Amjad Khan in important roles.

Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna were not just co-actors, they were also good friends. In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Piku actor once opened up about the incident. Vinod Khanna got injured on the sets because of one mistake by Amitabh Bachchan. In the episode, he shared how he felt extremely guilty as the Chandni actor had to get stitches.

The Baghban actor claimed that the duo were being filmed at a bar and Amitabh Bachchan got to know that the character of his lover is in love with someone else. This angered him and he threw a glass down. However, the glass caught the chin of Vinod Khanna and he got injured.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital and got sixteen stitches and was then later taken to his wife. Amitabh Bachchan shared that he kept apologising to the couple and felt guilt-ridden.

Talking of the movie, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was a blockbuster at the box office. Apart from this film, the duo have also appeared in many other movies together like Amar Akbar Anthony, Parvarish, Khoon Pasina, Hera Pheri (1976) and Zameer, to name a few.

Vinod Khanna passed away on April 27, 2017. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai opposite Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Sarika Haasan. Amitabh Bachchan has The Intern opposite Deepika Padukone, Aakhen 2, where he will share the screen with Sanjay Dutt and Sidharth Malhotra and Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath featuring by Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.