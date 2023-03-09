The 1989 film Chandni, directed by Yash Chopra, is still remembered and cherished by cinema buffs. It is considered one of the evergreen romantic films of all time. According to an article published in The Scroll, Yash Chopra decided to make it because he was tired of action films. A refreshing change of genre proved to be immensely successful for him, and Chandni was a hit at the box office. Little do people know that initially, Yash Chopra had a hard time making distributors believe in the film. As stated in an article, Yash had once said in an interview that distributors were apprehensive of Chandni’s success. This is because an action oriented-hero like Vinod Khanna was being cast in a romantic film like Chandni.

Yash Chopra revealed how there was supposed to be a scene in the film, where Vinod saves Sridevi (who played Chandni Mathur in the film) from fire. He was going to picturise this scene, but then he removed the scene from the film altogether. This left no scope for any action scenes for Vinod in Chandni. As revealed by Yash, one of the distributors even left this film after this decision, saying that how can an actor like Vinod depict a non-action character? But Yash was of the view that Vinod excels in showcasing mature mannerisms and will surely suit the role. His viewpoint proved true, and the rest as we all know is history. Released on September 14, 1989, Chandni set the cash registers ringing at the box office with a collection of Rs 27.2 crore. It was made on a budget of Rs 8 crore.

Even though Vinod perfectly fitted the bill for his character and his performance was admired in the film, his role was altered in the final cut. It was revealed by none other than the late actor himself in an interview. As stated on the website Bobby Talks Cinema, Vinod had revealed that the film was shot quite differently from the one that was narrated to him in the initial stages. According to him, in the original version, Rishi Kapoor (who played Rohit Gupta) was to die before the interval. Lalit was to be shown getting married to Chandni and living with Rohit’s child, but then the plot was changed. As per the changes, Rohit was shown alive post-intermission and ties the knot with Chandni.

