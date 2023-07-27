When Yash Raj Films Placed Their Bet On Two Debutantes, Gave Hindi Cinema Next Superstar

During the 90s, Bollywood witnessed the reign of icons like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgan, and Aamir Khan, who dominated the industry with their remarkable performances and on-screen charisma. But, in the year 2000, the tides shifted as two fresh faces stepped into Bollywood and instantly became overnight sensations with the success of their debut film. These talented actors were none other than Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

In an era when films were not made with exorbitant budgets, the makers of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai took a bold gamble by investing 10 crore on two debutantes. The film was produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and helmed by renowned director Rakesh Roshan. YRF’s faith in these newcomers paid off immensely, as Hindi cinema found its next superstar in Hrithik Roshan. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai marked Hrithik’s grand entry into Bollywood and was met with thunderous applause at the theatres. Both Hrithik and Ameesha Patel garnered a massive fan base, and the film amassed a staggering 80 crore at the box office.

The success of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai transcended beyond just box office numbers. In 2002, the film earned a prestigious spot in the Guinness World Records for securing the most awards won by a feature film. It was reported to have received a total of 92 awards in various ceremonies and categories, solidifying its place as a true cinematic gem. The movie’s captivating storyline and unforgettable music left an indelible impression on the audience for years to come. On top of that, the on-screen pairing of Hrithik and Ameesha was adored and celebrated by movie enthusiasts.

Following their debut triumph, Hrithik and his father, Rakesh Roshan, continued their collaborative journey, working together on several films, including Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), Kites (2010), Krrish 3 (2013), and Kaabil (2017). These movies further solidified Hrithik’s position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is all set to enthral audiences with his upcoming action-packed adventure thriller, Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover.

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel is making headlines with her upcoming period action drama, Gadar 2, alongside Sunny Deol. This film serves as a sequel to the blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in 2001, and is scheduled to premiere on August 11.