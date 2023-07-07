When Zayed Khan's Confident Reply Earned Him A Role In Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na established choreographer Farah Khan as a successful director. The movie not only gained attention for its leading star Shah Rukh Khan but also for its strong supporting cast. One such standout performance was by Zayed Khan, who portrayed the character of Lakshman Prasad Sharma (Lucky), SRK’s on-screen brother. Zayed Khan’s portrayal was loved by audiences. However, what many may find surprising is that before casting Zayed, Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan posed him with an unexpected question.

In an earlier interaction with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed the circumstances that led to his casting in the film. Zayed shared that prior to being cast in the film, he was actually trying to get in touch with director Farah for a different reason. He wanted Farah to choreograph a song in his debut movie, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. However, when he initially contacted her, Farah seemed unaware of him and asked “Who’s this?” After introducing himself as Sanjay Khan’s son and Fardeen Khan’s brother, Farah requested Zayed to get in touch with her again after a week. However, when Zayed followed up as instructed, the filmmaker was still unaware of his identity and the actor patiently reintroduced himself.

“She then said, ‘Okay, meet me at this office.’ So I go to somebody’s office, I don’t know whose office it is and I enter Shah Rukh Khan’s office and I’m wondering why am I in Shah Rukh Khan’s office? And I meet Farah and I go to his main office area and she’s sitting there and she’s saying, ‘We are considering you for a role in my film Main Hoon Na’,” he added.

After a pleasant conversation with Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan recalled that SRK asked him a straightforward question, “Can you act?" Without hesitation, Zayed confidently responded, “I am born to act." This unexpected and confident answer impressed the team and he landed up with the offer. Zayed Khan also expressed his deep admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, describing him as an incredible individual.

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Zayed Khan, Main Hoon Na has an impressive lineup of talented actors including Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Naseeruddin Shah, Kirron Kher and Suniel Shetty, among others.