Where Is Actress Anjali Jathar, Who Once Aacted In Shah Rukh Khan And Ajay Devgn Films

While the film industry can be an alluring place to be in, it is also easy to get lost with time if one cannot maintain their stardom. There have been many actors and actresses who made promising debut but their career trajectory soon spiralled downwards and they got lost into oblivion.

Anjali Jathar is one such actress who worked with some big names in the industry as well as on major commercial films in her short career span from 1994 to 1998. While her name is lost amid a slew of successful actresses from that decade, it is interesting to note that she shared the screen with Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan, as well as other big stars like Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn. The actress was also linked with actor Arshad Warsi at one time.

If you are wondering what Anjali is up to nowadays, the former actress is in charge of a Bollywood Dance Academy in North Carolina and is happily married to Kaushik Paul. The couple also has a son.

Anjali started off in the entertainment industry, working in advertisements. Reportedly, she was popularly known as the ‘Liril Girl’ after she appeared in the soap brand’s commercial in 1991. It was then that the actress began to be noticed by filmmakers and had her short-lived stint in Bollywood.

Vikram Bhatt launched Anjali Jathar in the 1994 film Madhosh, which was produced by Tahir Hussain. This was not only her film debut but also the first film of Hussain’s son, Faisal Khan, as the lead actor. The film also featured Kiran Kumar, Dilip Dhawan and Supriya Pathak in supporting roles. However, as per reports, though the film did not perform well at the box office, it opened doors for the young actress in the film industry.

top videos

Anjali Jathar rose to fame after acting opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1995 film Trimurti, directed by Mukul S Anand. It also featured Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Priya Tendulkar, among others. The film failed at the box office. Apart from this, the actress has worked in films such as Shastra, alongside Sunil Shetty. She then went on work with Ajay Devgn in Gundaraj.

Her last film was Khote Sikkey in 1998, which was directed by Partho Ghosh and starred Atul Agnihotri and Ayub Khan. She left her acting career after this and shifted aboard. Reportedly, Anjali Jathar acknowledged in an interview that she was associated with Arshad Warsi and knew him well.