Where Is Actress Mahhi Vij, Who Was Last Seen On Screen 5 Years Ago In Balika Vadhu?

TV actress Mahhi Vij was last seen in Balika Vadhu 5 years ago, and she has been missing from the screen since then. Mahhi, who has worked in more than 10 TV serials and five films in her career, is the wife of famous actor Jay Bhanushali. Born on April 1, 1982, in a middle-class Delhi family, Mahhi made a name for herself after many years of struggle. Mahhi left her home only at the age of 17 to become an actress. By working day and night, she received some modelling projects. These projects helped her to pay the rent of her house and keep her body and soul together. After struggling and giving auditions for more than 4 years, she landed into a South film titled Aparichithan. The horror thriller project directed by Sanjeev Sivan kicked off her career. Although the movie was not a hit and failed at the Malayalam box office, her acting was admired by many. This helped her to fetch more opportunities in the south cinema industry.

After Aparichithan, she received another project, Tapana, a romantic drama. The Telugu romantic movie was directed by Tejas Dhanraj and starred debutante Siddardha, Prabhu Deva, Maahi and Seema. The film was bankrolled by Applause Entertainment AP Pvt Ltd. The movie did not materialise at the ticket counters as was expected by the team. Some critics also called the movie boring.

After giving auditions for a Hindi drama serial, she bagged roles in Akela, Nakusha, Balika Vadhu, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Shubh Kadam. She received a Gold Award as Best Actress in a Lead Role in 2011 for her serial Nakusha. After her marriage to Jay Bhanushali, she appeared in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in season 4 and Nach Baliye in season 5. The duo won season 5 of Nach Baliye. Mahhi also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5, however, she had to opt out due to a leg injury.

Nowadays, Mahhi enjoys being with her daughter Tara and shares adorable pictures and videos of her little munchkin. Considering that she hasn’t been seen on the screen in prominent roles for 5 years, her fans must be waiting for their favourite actress to make a comeback soon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here