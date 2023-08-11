Where Is Margot Robbie’s Barbie Land? Neil DeGrasse Tyson Knows The Answer

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie movie introduces audiences to the magical and vibrant universe of Barbie Land where Kens and even Allan reside. They live in a house without doors or walls. While the film doesn’t clearly show if magical land is a part of Earth, many believe it exists in an alternate dimension or universe. The movie showcases Barbie and Ken’s adventures, travelling across both worlds using various modes of transportation like cars, boats, spaceships, vans and skateboards. Meanwhile, astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson has shared his thoughts on the location of this unique world after watching Greta Gerwig’s movie.

Joining other cinema enthusiasts in recent weeks, Neil delved into the Barbenheimer trend by watching both Margot’s film and Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer. Known for his insightful perspectives on science, the astrophysicist shared the possible geographical location on his Twitter account.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson shares, “In Barbie Movie, the Moon’s orientation places Barbie World between 20 & 40 degrees North Latitude on Earth. Palm trees further constrain latitude between 20 & 30 deg. The Sun & Moon rose & set over the ocean. If it’s in the US, Barbie World lands somewhere in the Florida Keys.”

In a separate Facebook post, Neil DeGrasse Tyson acknowledged that he may not be an expert on Barbie dolls, yet he shared his insights regarding the impact of dolls on the socialisation of young girls. He highlighted the concept of socialisation through dolls, mentioning that other dolls often represented babies. He pointed out that young girls were exposed to the role of caring for children as part of their role.

Neil further discussed Barbie’s role, noting that while she had a baking dress, she was never meant to be a homemaker. He also mentioned that Ken “was mostly irrelevant in her life."

Neil recounted his personal childhood experience with GI Joe dolls to clarify his viewpoint. He questioned, “Why did I have dolls as a kid that were soldiers? Wasn’t I being socialized to go to war? To kill people I’ve never met before? I played with toy guns, for goodness’ sake. That’s how I am. Where was the outrage at the time over that?"

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing the USD 1 billion mark at the box office. This has made Gerwig the first solo female filmmaker to helm a billion-dollar film. This accomplishment has prompted toy company Mattel to officially announce a movie centred around Polly Pocket.