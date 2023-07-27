Where Is Rinke Khanna, Former Actress And Rajesh Khanna's Younger Daughter?

Rajesh Khanna, who is known as the “first Superstar of Bollywood", is still remembered by his fans and followers, his elder daughter Twinkle Khanna and his wife Dimple Kapadia, also earned recognition in the industry as actresses. The 65-year-old actress continues to work actively in movies and has been in the industry for almost five decades now. She was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia’s younger daughter, Rinke Khanna also entered the Bollywood film industry with the hopes of making it big. She is celebrating her 46th birthday today. So, let us take a look at her journey.

Rinke made her Bollywood debut in 1999 with a musical drama Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, and she worked in the industry for five years. She starred in nine films, within five years including Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain (2000), Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001), Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002), Jhankaar Beats (2003), and Pyaar Mai Kabhi Kabhi (1999). Her last Hindi film was Chameli in 2003 and she made her debut in the Tamil industry with Majunu in 2001.

Rinke got married in 2003 to a successful businessman, Samir Saran and she quit the film industry and shifted to the UK. The couple is blessed with two daughters and Rinke often visits her mother and sister Twinkle Khanna in Mumbai.

The former actress is not much active on social media and tries to keep her private. On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna keeps her followers updated and is seen posting quite frequently. Recently, she posted pictures with Rinke’s daughter Naomika and Akshay Kumar and her son Aarav on social media that went viral. Both sisters are often seen together at events. Twinkle had also posted a throwback picture of them enjoying their mother’s company.

Speaking of the two sisters, Twinkle once revealed that she calls Rinke her “book buddy" and always calls her sister before she starts reading a book.