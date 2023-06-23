Where Is Saath Nibhana Sathiya Fame Rucha Hasbanis?

Star Plus’ hit show Saath Nibhna Sathiya serial went viral after a music producer turned a dialogue into a song, which received immense love on social media. The song was from a mother-in-law’s (Kokilaben) side to her daughter-in-law. Since then, the character of Rashi Ben, played by Rucha Hasbanis, has risen to fame.

The show ended in 2017, but Rucha Hasbanis quit the show in 2014 and got married to Rahul Jagdale in 2015. Following this, she quit her acting career. Though she was quite active on her social media sites.

Rucha debuted in 2009 with the Marathi serial Char Chaughi. She was loved for her character as Devika, and after this, she was seen in Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna in 2010. She got an identity through Saath Nibhana Sathiya, which changed her life.

After quitting the show, she was seen on different reality shows like Nach Baliye and Comedy Circus.

In Saath Nibhana Saathiya, the story revolved around two cousins, Gopi and Rashi, with contrasting characters. There was a constant shuffle over who would be loved by their family and who would win the love of their family.

In the show, Saath Nibhana Sathiya, Rashi was seen as cunning and clever, whereas Gopi was calm and innocent. Rashi was always trying to show her down, which led to this dialogue, which later turned into a song.

In the end, it was seen that Rashi gave her life to save Gopi. After quitting her acting career, she chose to be a mother and homemaker. She became the mother of two children. Her daughter, named Ruhi, was born in 2019, and her son, Ronit, was born in 2022. She is currently working on small-scale projects like modelling and acting.