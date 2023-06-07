Where to Watch Raavana Kottam Starring Shanthnu Bhagyaraj On OTT

Director Vikram Sugumaran’s socio-political drama, Raavana Kottam, is ready to mark its way into the OTT platform. Headlined by Tamil actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and actress Anandhi, Raavana Kottam opened to mixed reviews in the theaters on May 12. Now, it has been unveiled that Raavana Kottam will be released on Amazon Prime on June 16

Elated at the announcement, Shanthanu tweeted the news of his film’s OTT debut. “Ravanna Kottam. Digital done right. On Amazon Prime from June 16," wrote Shanthnu o. Along with the tweet, he also added Raavana Kottam’s poster.

Raavana Kottam revolves around two different sections of a village, located in Ramnad district that face problems due to political agendas by some oppressive bureaucrats. It is also about an impudent young villager who is a victim of several crimes. He must address these persistent issues faced by the villagers and solve their problems while putting up a fight with the powerful authorities.

Produced by Kannan Ravi, besides Shantanu and Anandhi, Raavana Kottam also stars Prabhu in an important role, alongside Sanjay Saravanan, Deepa Shankar, Aruldoss, and Ilavarasu. Justin Prabhakaran has crooned the music for the film.

Speaking of Shanthanu, he is the 36-year-old is the son of notable director K Bhagyaraj. He made his debut in the film industry with the 2008 romance drama Sakkarakatti. Helmed by Kalaprabhu Thanu, with music maestro AR Rahman scoring the film’s music, Sakkarakatti failed to impress the audience. It became a box office disaster.

Although Shanthanu starred in various films post Sakkarakatti, these films did not create the magic that the actor wanted. Shanthanu had his hopes pinned on Raavana Kottam. But despite best efforts, it too received a lukewarm response. Now, with the film ready to release on Amazon Prime, it is to be seen whether Raavana Kottam succeeds in bringing movie enthusiasts.