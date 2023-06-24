Where Was The Srivalli Song From Pushpa: The Rise Shot?

Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise is a critically acclaimed film loved by both critics and audiences. Apart from the film’s storyline, its songs also made a special place in the hearts of many. The film was shot in a sleepy village on the Tamil Nadu and Kerala border, Panpozhi, which is on the way to Achankovil.

One of the songs that gained popularity because of its hook step is the song, Srivalli. The song was mainly filmed at the Thirumalai Kovil in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu. The temple is situated on a small hill adjacent to the Sahyadri Hills, which is also known as the Western Ghats. To reach the temple, one has to climb 526 steps. One can also travel by public transport for a drive of a kilometre to the temple by paying Rs 50. The white and red steps of the temple were also significant in the film.

The temple is said to be 500 years old and was built by Pandala King with the main deity of the temple being Balamuruga.

It is worth noting that Rashmika Mandanna’s character, Srivalli’s village and the scenes involving the festivals were shot in the studio and were created with the help of an artificial set near the entrance of the temple.

Speaking about Pushpa: The Rise, Sukumar’s directorial, released in December 2021, revolved around a man indulged in red sandalwood smuggling. Fans are now eagerly waiting for its sequel. Besides Allu Arjun and Rashmika, Sai Pallavi is also reported to be part of the sequel for the film. It is also rumoured that the team is planning to get Bollywood actors on board. However, no name has been officially announced.

The team was earlier aiming for a December release but is unlikely to release it before May 2024 as per the reports of Pinkvilla. The entertainment portal said that Sukumar wants to make sure that the audience gets the best cinematic experience. Therefore, he is likely to postpone the film by a little.