Who Is Actress Namrata Sambherao's Husband Yogesh Sambherao?

Namrata Sambherao is one of the Marathi actresses with perfect comedy timing. She catapulted to fame with her show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra, earned a huge fan base and became a household name. While she has already won over her audience with her different choice of roles, it is her private life that fans are always curious to know, especially about her husband.

Namrata Sambherao tied the nuptial knot to her beau Yogesh Sambherao in 2013. Reportedly, the couple used to study in the same college and their love story may sound a little unusual. While studying in college, Namrata acted in various college programmes, which made Yogesh fall in love with her. The two gradually became friends. It was Yogesh who had popped the question to the actress, who immediately said yes. The couple have been married for a decade and have a son together named Rudraraj.

Namrata often shares glimpses of her family on her timeline. Sharing a post with her husband, the much-in-love duo twinned together in yellow clothes and posed for the camera. Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Yogesh Sambherao (@namrata_rudraaj)

Namrata Sambherao worked in a short drama called Happiness Is by Pravin Kamale in 2016. Later, she appeared in a movie titled Kiran Kulkarni VS Kiran Kulkarni (2016). It is a story of a con artist, who steals the identity of a man with the same name and gets more than she bargained for. The audience lauded her acting chops in the drama. It also starred Vaibhav Bhatnagar and Subodh Bhave.

In 2017, she appeared in Story Hai Pan Khari Hai starring Aniket Vishwasrao, Pooja Sawant, Zachary Coffin and Kallirroi Tziafeta. It was directed by Ashish Bhelkar. Later, she was roped in the TV series titled Aathshe Khidkya Naushe Daara which also starred Leena Bhagwat and Sameer Chowgule. The viewers loved her as Lajjo Joshi ( Lajwanti) in Sandeep Naware’s horror comedy- Altun Paltun (2021). She was last seen in Vaalvi (2023). The series also featured Swapnil Joshi and Anita Date-Kelkar.

