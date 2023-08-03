Who Is Ahn Bo Hyun, BLACKPINK Member Jisoo's Boyfriend?

BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Itaewon Class fame Ahn Bo Hyun are dating each other. On early Thursday, the K-pop idol’s management agency YG Entertainment along with Ahn Bo Hyun’s FN Entertainment confirmed the famous personalities are spending time getting to know each other. Though it is not clear for how long the duo has been in a relationship, the companies announced “they’ve approached one another with positive feelings. They are getting to know each other with positive feelings. We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth," as per Soompi. The statement came alongside several photos of the lovebirds meeting at Jisoo’s home.

The agencies kept away from divulging any additional detail about their personal lives. But here’s everything you need to know about the South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun.

#AhnBohyun and Blackpink #JISOO are reportedly currently in a relationship. the two said have just started their relationship & mostly spent date at home.Jisoo 1st dating news ever im shakingggggg pic.twitter.com/Ej1MYvswim — 💫 (@kdramasfangirl) August 3, 2023

Who is Ahn Bo Hyun?

Years prior to his acting debut, Ahn Bo Hyun initially tried his luck in the modelling world. It was in 2014 when he finally got his onscreen break in the K-drama Golden Cross. But the journey to success didn’t come easy for the South Korean star. He played supporting roles in multiple K-dramas including Descendants of the Sun and Her Private Life before finally getting a big break in Itaewon Class. Sharing the screen space with Park Seo-Joon, Ahn Bo Hyun took on the role of the main antagonist Jang Geun-won in the show minting praises and adulations. He subsequently bagged another lead role in the psychological romance drama Yumi’s Cell opposite Kim Go-Eun, Park Jin-young, and Park Ji-Hyun.

Additionally, his playing Han So-Hee love interest in the web series My Name only became another flamboyant feat added to his professional career. Recently, Ahn Bo Hyun became the talk of the town after the release of his latest K-drama See You In My 19th Life. Inspired by a webtoon, the show also features Shin Hye-Sun, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Ahn Dong-goo essaying crucial roles. The story revolves around the life of a girl with supernatural ability, who’s repeating her life through reincarnation and can remember every aspect of her past lives.

The female lead undergoes a tragic accident in her 18th life and decides to reconnect with the man she loves in her nineteenth life. Ahn Bo Hyun has multiple projects in the pipeline including the movie 2 O’Clock Date and a drama titled Gold Spoon.