Who Is Alena Khalifeh, The Journalist Who Proposed To Salman Khan For Marriage?

Salman Khan’s stardom is not just restricted to India. The actor has achieved global fame through his numerous action-packed films. Naturally, Salman’s fan following, too, has spread into the foreign land. At 57, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is still believed to be an eligible bachelor in B-town. In such a situation, it is not uncommon for him to get smothered with numerous marriage proposals.

Recently, Salman attended the star-studded IIFA 2023 on May 26, held at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. On the occasion, the Dabangg actor once again received a marriage proposal. A video of a foreign journalist proposing to Salman Khan has been the talk of the town lately. But, it was Salman’s hilariously sweet gesture that won the hearts of his fans. The woman, whose direct proposal took many by surprise, is Alena Khalifeh.

The now-viral video opens with Salman Khan, dressed in an all-black suit interacting with the paparazzi at the event. Suddenly, an excited Alena can be heard saying, “Salman Khan, I came for you from Hollywood just to ask you this question. I fell In love with you from the moment I saw you.”

Salman, brought forth his humorous side, trying to clarify whether the reporter was talking about him and not confusing the actor with Shah Rukh Khan, because both had Khan as their surname. “You are not talking about Shah Rukh Khan, right?” he questioned jokingly, giving a lopsided smile.

Alena was quick to admit that she was talking about no other Khan but Salman. Soon after, the journalist, without any inhibition, bluntly proposed to Salman, saying, “See Salman Khan, will you marry me?” The actor’s genuine reply was, “My days of getting married are over. You should have met me about 20 years ago.”

The video spread like wildfire on social media, sparking multiple reactions from social media users. While some lauded Alena’s confidence in proposing to a superstar in public, others were impressed by Salman Khan’s kind gesture.

Ever since Alena proposed, she has been hogging the limelight like never before. She hosts a chat show called AK Chats. She is also a digital content creator. Meanwhile, speaking of Salman Khan, is busy shooting for his upcoming action entertainer Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma.