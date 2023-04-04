‘Who Is BTS?’ Alka Yagnik Asked Daughter After Surpassing K-Pop Group For Highest YouTube Streams

Just months ago, it was revealed that iconic singer Alka Yagnik has achieved another milestone in her career after she beat the likes of BTS, BLACKPINK, and Taylor Swift. She emerged as the most globally streamed artist on YouTube in 2022 with a staggering 15.3 billion streams with an average of 42 million streams daily, as highlighted by the Guinness World Record. Now, in a recent interaction with Radio Nasha, Alka Yagnik revealed that she was quite indifferent to the numbers as she did not exactly realize the magnitude of the entire situation.

It was her daughter Syesha who explained how big of a deal it was that she surpassed the globally famous K-pop group, BTS. However, Yagnik had no clue who they were. “I asked Syesha, ‘who is BTS?’” Alka revealed. This made her daughter burst out in a fit of laughter, “She was rolling on the phone. She said mom you are just too much.” Eventually, she pointed out to Yagnik how her digital streams have skyrocketed. The singer was quite nonchalant about it, “I said good, good, great.” The singer further revealed that her daughter Syesha was utterly shocked after gaining only a normal reaction from her.

Yagnik expressed she doesn’t care about the numbers as long as people continue to like her work. “Mere liye jyada stream ho raha hai, kam stream ho raha hai, it doesn’t matter (How much streams I have gained, be it more or less doesn’t matter) People who are listening, they’re happy, they’re loving me, they’re liking me, and they’ve accepted me with open arms for so many years. For me, that’s in itself a big thing,” she said.

The singer believes that even though today she’s number one, it’ll be someone else tomorrow. “Ye to numbers hai, abhi ye number 1 hai, abhi ye number 2 hojaayega (These are numbers, today it is number 1, tomorrow it might be number 2). These are just numbers,” she added.

However, Alka concluded by saying, “I was happy. But when she made me realize the magnitude of the whole thing, I was very happy. I was very grateful to god. I really feel blessed.”

On the YouTube rankings of 2022, Yagnik stood first, which was followed by Puerto Rico icon Bad Bunny with 14.7 billion streams. The list included the names of musical biggies including BTS with 7.95 billion, BLACKPINK with 7.03 billion, The Weekend with 5.7 billion, Taylor Swift with 4.44 billion, and Drake with 2.9 billion streams. Alka Yagnik had some of the highest streams even back in 2021 and 2022 with 17.7 billion and 16.6 billion streams, respectively.

