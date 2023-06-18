Who Is Karan Deol’s Wife Drisha Acharya? Here’s All You Need To Know About Her

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol finally got married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on Sunday, June 18. The big fat wedding was attended by all the family members. From Dharmendra to Abhay Deol, all were seen in happy mode as the family gears to bring their daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya home.

As the functions are going on, let’s take a look at who is Karan Deol’s wife Drisha. As per reports, the star’s wife is the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker, Bimal Roy. To note, Dharmendra has essayed the role of Nutan’s unrequited lover in Bimal Roy’s last feature film, Bandini. Her parents Sumit Acharya and Chimoo Acharya are settled in Dubai.

Drisha’s mother Chimoo is a former advertising executive and promoter of one of the Middle East’s top event management companies. According to the reports, Drisha works with her mom as the National Program Manager.

Drisha is a private person as her Instagram handle shows. She has not made it public. She is followed by Ranveer Singh and Abhay Deol.

Some media reports suggest that Drisha has dropped her father’s surname Acharya, and uses Roy as her surname. But there is no official information on this.

Coming back to marriage, a lot of videos are going viral on the internet. But one such video which is winning everyone’s heart is veteran actor Dharmendra dancing on dhol beats. In a video that is now going viral, the veteran actor can be seen grooving to the beats of dhol, in full Punjabi style, while his son Bobby Deol stands right by his side and cheers him on. The groom’s grandfather wore a black suit and paired it with a tie and shirt. Karan Deol opted for a cream sherwani with a matching turban and was looking dapper.

On the work front, Karan made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He will be next seen in ‘Apne 2’, so-starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.