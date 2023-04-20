Who Is Moonbin, 25-Year-Old ASTRO Member Who Allegedly Died By Suicide in South Korea?

ASTRO member and K-pop icon Moonbin died at the age of 25 on April 19. He was reportedly found dead in his Seoul apartment at around 8:10 pm KST (4:40 pm in India) on Wednesday night, stated a report by Yonhap News TV. Moonbin’s agency Fantagio also confirmed the news of his death in a statement posted in Korean.

An excerpt of it, when loosely translated to English, read: “On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. It is incomparable to the sorrow of the bereaved families who left their beloved sons and brothers, but all ASTRO members, Fantagio colleagues, and executives and employees are deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock." The agency has also requested fans “to please refrain from speculative or malicious reports.”

Born Moon Bin, the K-pop icon adopted the stage name Moonbin after he ventured into showbiz. He was not just a singer but also an actor, a songwriter, and a model. Moonbin was the heart of the Korean boy band ASTRO, being the lead vocalist and the main dancer of the group. He was born on January 26 in 1998 in Cheongju, Chungbuk Province.

Moonbin reportedly graduated from the Hanlim Multi Art School, where he was learning Practical Music. His first project in showbiz was as a child model in 2004. In just two years, he signed his first music video for TVXQ’s Balloons, in which he featured as the younger version of singer U-Know Yunho. In 2009, Moonbin made his acting debut as a child artiste in the series Boys Over Flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 문빈 (@moon_ko_ng)

Moonbin joined the six-member boy group of ASTRO in 2016. Three years later, the singer signed his first show as the lead actor – he played Jung Oh Je in JTBC drama Moments At Eighteen. However, he had to take a short break from the band in November 2019 due to health issues. In just a year, he returned to his band. He returned in 2020, and appeared on the Korean music show Show Champion as a judge, alongside his band members.

2020 was quite busy for Moonbin. He was cast as the lead actor for the web series The Mermaid Prince, in the second season of which he reprised his role. He was also seen on the cooking program Food Avengers.

Moonbin and his fellow band member Sanha released their debut extended play In-Out in September 2020. It was made under ASTRO’s first sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha. Moonbin is also credited for writing the impressive lyrics of ASTRO’s Only & Only, as well as Footprint songs.

Last year, at Seoul Webfest Film Festival, he was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Find Me If You Can. Moonbin is survived by his parents and his younger sister Moon Sua, who is also a singer in the girl group Billlie.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here