Who Is Niharika Konidela, Allu Arjun And Ram Charan's Cousin Making Headlines for Divorce Rumours?

It seems all is not well between Niharika Konidela and her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda as the duo has reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Chaitanya has even deleted their wedding pictures from the social media platform. Rumours are rife that the couple is heading for a divorce.

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. She is the niece of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. South superstars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are her cousins. Her other cousins Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish and Vaisshnav Tej are also actors in Telugu cinema. Niharika is known for her work in Telugu films like Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding. In 2015, Niharika launched her film production company, Pink Elephant Pictures.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad. While the couple is yet to address their separation rumours, Chaitanya seemed to have only fuelled the speculations by removing his Instagram account’s display picture and removing all his photos with Niharika from his profile. Whereas, Niharika’s profile still has all their wedding and vacation photos.

Niharika Konidela got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a private family affair in August 2020. The ceremony was only attended by their close family members. They then had a star-studded wedding in Udaipur which was attended by several stars in the industry, including Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and Sreeja Kalyan, besides Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela.

Read all the Latest Movies News here