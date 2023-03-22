CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveAllu ArjunKiara AdvaniBTSRani Mukerji
Home » Movies » Who Is Niharika Konidela, Allu Arjun And Ram Charan's Cousin Making Headlines for Divorce Rumours?
1-MIN READ

Who Is Niharika Konidela, Allu Arjun And Ram Charan's Cousin Making Headlines for Divorce Rumours?

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 09:08 IST

Hyderabad, India

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu.

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu.

Niharika Konidela has sparked separation rumours from her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda after they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

It seems all is not well between Niharika Konidela and her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda as the duo has reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Chaitanya has even deleted their wedding pictures from the social media platform. Rumours are rife that the couple is heading for a divorce.

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. She is the niece of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. South superstars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are her cousins. Her other cousins Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish and Vaisshnav Tej are also actors in Telugu cinema. Niharika is known for her work in Telugu films like Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding. In 2015, Niharika launched her film production company, Pink Elephant Pictures.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad. While the couple is yet to address their separation rumours, Chaitanya seemed to have only fuelled the speculations by removing his Instagram account’s display picture and removing all his photos with Niharika from his profile. Whereas, Niharika’s profile still has all their wedding and vacation photos.

RELATED NEWS

Niharika Konidela got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a private family affair in August 2020. The ceremony was only attended by their close family members. They then had a star-studded wedding in Udaipur which was attended by several stars in the industry, including Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and Sreeja Kalyan, besides Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
Tags:
  1. Allu Arjun
  2. Niharika Konidela
  3. Ram Charan
  4. regional cinema
first published:March 22, 2023, 09:08 IST
last updated:March 22, 2023, 09:08 IST