Who is Nikhil Sheth, The Husband Of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Fame Shreya Bugde?

Marathi actress Shreya Bugde is known as the comedy queen of Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. The TV show is a fan-favourite and has made her a household name. The actress enjoys a huge fanfare and her professional life often makes it to the media. However, very little is known about her personal life.

Shreya Bugde is married to a Gujarati man named Nikhil Sheth, who is a producer. The duo set major couple goals on social media and never shy away from showering each other with love and affection. They also keep sharing their adorable photos.

Reportedly, the actress met Nikhil during a shoot. Reportedly, she instantly liked Nikhil and they soon became friends. But their love story is dramatic and had its share of ups and downs. If reports are to be believed, the duo once had a major argument over an issue and even stopped talking to each other and went their separate ways. While it is not yet known what exactly went wrong, they started talking once again.

As per news reports, Shreya initiated a conversation when Nikhil was set to begin a new career as an executive producer. This led to a new start and soon the couple was in love. Nikhil Sheth went down on one knee and popped the question to his beau, who said yes. Finally, on December 27, 2015, the much-in-love couple tied the nuptial knot.

On her husband’s birthday, the actress had dropped a photo from her vacation where the couple can be seen chilling out in the blue waters in a boat and enjoying their day.

Check out the photo here-

On the professional front, Shreya Bugde began her acting career as a child artist in the show Vatevarti Kacha Ga. Later, she made her debut in 2012 as an actress in Tu Tithe Me serial. She has worked in serials like Asmita, Fu Bai Fu and many others. However, it was the lead character in the show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya that catapulted her to fame in showbiz.