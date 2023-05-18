Who Is Rita, Jaya Bachchan’s Sister?

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are among the most prominent actors in the Hindi film industry and their contributions to the film have been immense. Amitabh Bachchan marked his debut in Bollywood with the movie Saat Hindustani in 1969, whereas his wife entered the film industry in 1963. Reportedly, the Guddi actress played a huge role in Amitabh Bachchan’s career. The couple has been a part of many hit movies. While their career has always been much talked about, Jaya Bachchan’s personal life is barely talked about.

The actress was born in Madhya Pradesh to Taroon Kumar Bhaduri- a journalist, author and poet and his wife Indira. The couple had two more daughters Rita and Nita. Jaya Bachchan made her debut at the age of 15 with Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar and shot to fame. She starred in movies like Uphaar, Koshish and Kora Kagaz. Later she starred Amitabh Bachchan in movies like Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke and Sholay among others. However, her sisters preferred to stay away from showbiz.

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan’s sister-in-law Rita tied the knot to her beau Rajeev Verma, whom she met during their work in the theatres. As per media reports, the duo became friends and later fell in love. After three years they decided to get married in 1976. If reports are to be believed, Rita was pursuing her Master of Arts degree and was also preparing for Indian Administrative Services (IAS) examinations.

Rajeev Verma is an architect who turned to acting later. Reportedly, before the marriage, the actor had jokingly said that she would become an IAS officer and be his boss. But, later she abandoned the idea of pursuing her career in IAS. She joined the Central School as an English Professor. The couple used to keep going and coming back from Mumbai but never settled there due to their work, children’s education and other responsibilities. She later took voluntary retirement from her school.

Rajeev Verma has worked in movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Koi Mil Gaya, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kachche Dhaage, Himmatwala, Chalte Chalte, Kya Kehna and other movies.