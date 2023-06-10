Who Is Vedant Mahajan, Nysa Devgan's Rumoured Boyfriend?

Nysa Devgan, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has been making it to the headlines after her pictures with her rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan cropped up on social media. While both Vedant and Nysa have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives, their appearances at events have sparked speculations among fans. The alleged couple’s chemistry and public outings have fueled curiosity and an extra layer of interest to Vedant Mahajan’s public image. Wondering who Vedant actually is?

Vedant, 25, is an entrepreneur and co-owner of MVM Entertainment, an event management company run alongside his friends Manak Dhingra and Mohit Rawal. Together, they organise extravagant and opulent parties in Mumbai, Delhi, and London.

Talking about his journey, Vedant started with his two friends and decided to throw New Year parties on his terrace for their schoolmates for three consecutive years, from 2014 to 2016. They chose this alternative as they faced difficulties getting into clubs. With an attendance of over 500 people, Mumbai nightclubs and hotels approached them to organise events.

Vedant holds a Master’s in Entrepreneurship from the University College of London. He began hosting personalised events for South Asian students in the city. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted his plans. Undeterred, Vedant made a strong comeback by organising parties for nightclubs in London. His events featured performances by numerous celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Imran Khan, Divine, Tesher, Ritviz, Garry Sandhu, and Ramone Rochester.

Take a look at some of the glimpses from his lavish celebrations featuring his rumoured ladylove Nysa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedant Mahajan (@vedantmahajan10)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedant Mahajan (@vedantmahajan10)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedant Mahajan (@vedantmahajan10)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedant Mahajan (@vedantmahajan10)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedant Mahajan (@vedantmahajan10)

According to a report, Vedant expressed the reality behind his job and the struggles he faced. “It is as glamorous and cool as it seems during the last three hours of the event which you guys see on the internet. But very few people understand the work and stress we have to deal with during the entire week; sometimes even a month, to perfectly execute those three hours of fun. Furthermore, the level of attention you have to give to detail can often be super overwhelming. Everything from the light to the music to operations and execution, even the health and safety of the staff and attendees is my responsibility," he told GQ India.