Who is Yesha Sagar, The Viral Indian-Canadian Model Presenting 2023 Global T20 Canada

The 2023 Global T20 Canada has emerged as one of the most popular and exciting T20 tournaments in the cricketing world due to its nail-biting finishers, high-scoring games and world-class performances by the players. The T20 league has some of the most popular cricketers playing in it like Chirs Gayle, Shahid Afridi and others. As the tournament has given the audience some engaging and thrilling matches, another thing that is getting quite popular on social media is the TV anchor of the T20 tournament.

Yesha Sagar, who is working as a TV presenter for the cricket tournament, has garnered a lot of attention for her beauty and looks.

Yesha has been in the news since she went viral as a TV presenter for the Global T20 Canada tournament. She has been taking interviews with the cricketers and hosting the pre and post-match shows. It was during the tournament that Yesha went viral on social media. But before working as a presenter, Yesha had been a model and an actress in Canada. She was born in Ludhiana, Punjab and shifted to Canada in 2015 after completing her graduation.

Yesha has been featured in various music videos with artists like Parmish Verma, Gud Sidhu, Aarsh Benipal, Gippy Grewal, Kulbir Jinjher and Prem Dhillon. She received a lot of attention after she started starring in Punjabi music videos.

Yesha Sagar’s performance in the music video Chirri Udd Kaa Udd by Parmish Verma garnered more than 50 million views on YouTube. She has also emerged as one of the top fitness influencers from India, with popular endorsements like Magnum Nutraceuticals, Precision Nutrition and Revive superfoods.

Yesha has been quite active on social media as well and is often spotted sharing breathtaking posts. In one of her latest posts, the model was spotted looking beautiful in a white maxi dress, posing for the camera. The pictures were clicked in a sunflower field, and Yesha kept her hair open and opted for a light make-up look. She captioned the post, “Everything is just right as it is. There’s no need to add or subtract. Just sit, just stand, just walk, just drink, just eat, just sleep. The wind blows the thunder roars and the rains fall. Just Let It Be."

Many people commented on the post and praised her. One of the users wrote, “Glowing as always". Another user wrote, “Prettiest."