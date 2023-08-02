Who Was Asha Sachdev? Some Lesser-known Facts About Former Bollywood Actress

Former Bollywood actress Asha Sachdev is known for films like Agent Vinod (1977) and Woh Main Nahin (1974) from the 70s. She was also a recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her film Priyatama in 1978. There is an interesting fact about her life, which is not known to many. Asha Sachdev was born into a Muslim family, but she later converted to Hinduism. Her name before the conversion was Nafisa Sultan. She was a top actress of her time, who followed Hinduism most of her life and is still a follower. Another lesser-known fact about her is that she never married.

Asha Sachdev was born as Nafisa Sultan on May 27, 1956. Her father Ashiq Hussain Warsi was a writer, and her mother Razia used to work in films. She was the eldest daughter among the three siblings. Her parents divorced in the sixties, so she and her younger sister stayed with their mother, and her younger brother went with their father.

Asha’s mother married IP Sachdev after the divorce, who was a lawyer in Mumbai. After that, Nafisa’s name was changed to Asha Sachdev. Her sister became Reshma Sachdev. Asha wanted to pursue acting like her mother, so she was admitted to an acting course in a Pune-based Film Institute. Asha is also the half-sister of Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, from her father’s side.

In the 70s, Asha Sachdev started her career by doing small roles in films. Later, she started getting lead roles in films. She has done films like Bindiya Aur Bandook, Double Cross, Kashmakash, Hathi Ke Dant and Hifazat. She made a name for herself by 1975 and gained a following because of her performances. She worked in hit films like Wada Tera Wada, Woh Main Nahi, Mehbooba, Shahi Lootera and Agent Vinod.

She was set to marry Kisan Lal, a lawyer; but a tragedy befell before their wedding. Kisan Lal died in a car accident a few days before their marriage. After the tragic incident, she did not marry anyone.