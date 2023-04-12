Who Was Jung Chae-yull? The Zombie Detective Star Who Died At 26

Tragic news struck the entertainment industry as South Korean actress and model Jung Chae-yul passed away at 26. Chae-yull was found dead in her residence on Tuesday, and the cause remains unknown. Born on September 4, 1996, she made a name for herself as a model and actress, with Management S representing her at the time of her death. She first caught the attention of audiences with her appearance in the show Devil’s Runaway in 2016 and later gained more recognition for her role as Bae Yoon-mi in the 2020 drama Zombie Detective.

Devil’s Runway brought together Korea’s leading supermodels, comprising experienced veterans and fresh newcomers, to engage in a high-stakes competition on the runway. The program involved active and rookie models banding together to battle as teams. Jung Chae Yool was one of the fresh faces on the show alongside Squid Game’s famed Jung Ho Yeon, Kim Jin Kyung, and Song Hae Na.

Zombie Detective was a different genre altogether which showed a new side of Jung Chae-yull. The fantasy television series premiered on September 21, 2020, and starred Choi Jin-hyuk, Park Ju-hyun, and Kwon Hwa-woon in lead roles. Jung’s performance as Bae Yoon-mi was highly praised by viewers.

Jung Chae-yull showed her versatility as an actress beyond TV dramas. She also appeared in the 2018 film Deep. At the time of her death, she was cast in another K-drama titled Wedding Impossible, which was in the production phase.

Jung Chae-yull gained traction on her Instagram account with approximately 25,000 followers. She would often share snaps of herself from different parts of the world. After the news of her death, fans turned to Chae-yull’s final Instagram post and expressed their sympathy to her family. The set of snaps posted three days before, showed Chae-yull savouring music and drinks. She also took a few pictures in the elevator.

According to Koreaboo, the actress was found dead in her home on April 11 KST. Her agency, Management S, confirmed her death through a statement, expressing their condolences and revealing that her family would be holding a private funeral. The agency also requested that fans avoid speculating or spreading rumours, and instead remember Jung Chae Yul as a dedicated actress who was passionate about her craft.

