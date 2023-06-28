Who Was Shyam? Jr NTR Fan Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Shyam, a devoted fan of Telugu superstar Jr NTR, was found dead at his residence in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district on June 25. Shyam, hailing from the East Godavari district, was a college student. The 20-year-old’s sudden and mysterious death has shocked people online. Although initial reports allegedly suggested suicide as the cause of death, Shyam’s friends and family suspect foul play. The young man gained recognition after a video of him bypassing security cover to meet Jr NTR at an event went viral.

In the clip, Shyam can be seen attempting to bypass security to take a picture with the actor. When Jr NTR witnessed him being pushed aside, he intervened and allowed Shyam to join him on stage. The actor posed for a photo with the young man. The clip was from a pre-release event of Vishvak Sen’s Das Ka Dhamki, where the RRR fame actor was the guest of honour.

Take a look at the video here:

Finally my life time Dream achived 🤗My inspiration ♥️My hero 😎My God 🙏🏻My Everything @tarak9999 😍Anaa this is the best Moment in lifeLove you annaaaaa love you forever #ManOfMassesNTR#MassAmmaMoguduNtr pic.twitter.com/4RcGIxPmff— _S_h_Y_a_M_ (@shyambadboy6) March 19, 2023

After the death of Shyam, Jr NTR appealed for a police investigation into the incident. The Telugu star issued a statement on Shyam’s death. He paid tribute to his fan and urged the authorities to thoroughly investigate the case.

“Shyam’s death is extremely painful to learn of. My deepest condolences to Shyam’s family. Not knowing the circumstances under which he died must be nerve-wracking for all. I request the government officials to investigate the matter immediately," NTR said in a statement.

There is a significant outcry on social media regarding this case as people demand justice for the fan. Many prominent film personalities such as Pawan Kalyan, Aadi Sivakumar, Nikhil Siddhartha, and Director Maruthi have turned to social media platforms to demand justice.

The hashtag “WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR" is currently trending on Twitter, showcasing the unity of friends and fans from the Telugu film community.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu has also demanded a fair probe into the incident. “Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Shyam in Chintaluru, EG District. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let’s ensure transparency prevails and justice is served", Naidu tweeted with the hashtag ‘WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR’.