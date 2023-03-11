Actor Anas Rashid is best remembered for his performances in Hindi TV serials like Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He has won the Indian Television Academy Award for his acting in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Anas is also going through a good phase in his personal life with his spouse Heena Iqbal, a corporate professional from Chandigarh. Fans are also extremely happy for him but are curious to know why Anas has not taken up any acting projects for a long time now. He had last essayed the role of antagonist Taari in the film Nankana (2018), directed by Manjeet Maan. Followers were expecting that he would keep the momentum high with the success of this project and take up other work as well. On the contrary, it seems like he has taken a long sabbatical from the industry. What is the reason for it? Keep reading this space to find the answer.

It seems like Anas is enjoying his family time, perhaps the reason why he has not returned to shooting for a long time now. Anas tied the nuptial knot with Heena in September 2017. They had got married in an arranged marriage setup. He was rumoured to be dating an actress earlier but opted for an arranged marriage with Heena. He talked about its reason in an interview with ETimes TV. Anas said that he had full belief in the choice made by his parents. The actor also said that he was fully prepared to take up the responsibilities associated with an arranged marriage. They (Anas and Heena) are now parents to children, a daughter Aayat and a son Khabib.

Does this long sabbatical imply that Anas has decided to bid adieu to the industry? No, according to the actor. In an interview with The Times of India, Anas revealed that a comeback is on the cards for him. He delayed it for some time due to the Coronavirus pandemic but is now all pumped up to make a comeback. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the project he will work on.

