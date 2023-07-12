Why Actor Mukul Dev Slipped Away From Fame Despite A Promising Debut

Mukul Dev is one of those actors who, despite a promising debut, couldn’t hold his position as a leading man in Bollywood. He had a promising debut with the 1996-film Dastak, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie was the debut vehicle of all three lead actors, Sushmita Sen, Mukul Dev and Sharad Kapoor. The song from the film Jadu Bhari Aankhon Wali Suno, picturised on him and Sushmita Sen, became quite popular. While Sushmita’s career took off and she played a variety of roles in many successful movies, the same did not happen with Mukul Dev. His subsequent films as a leading man did not work at the box office. Some films with him as the second lead like Kohram and Wajood did well.

Mukul Dev started his career in Bollywood with a TV show. In an interview, he had said that he had signed a film produced by Amitabh Bachchan called Kya Hai. Although the film was shelved ultimately, some promos were shot for it, which were aired on TV. Mahesh Bhatt saw these promos and cast him in Dastak.

According to media reports, Mukul was a trained pilot before his entry into the world of movies. He took training from Indira Gandhi National Flying Academy. Due to his interest in modelling and acting, he came to films. After offers as a leading man started drying up, he started appearing in supporting roles in movies such as Yamla Pagla Deewana and Son of Sardar. He has also appeared in Punjabi, Bengali and Telugu films. Apart from acting, Mukul has also been the host of Fear Factor India Season 1.

His brother Rahul Dev is also a popular actor in Bollywood and Telugu films.