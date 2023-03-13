Bollywood actor Chunky Panday has delivered some impressive performances in his career spanning decades. From tickling our funnybones in hilarious roles to turning into a dreaded antagonist, the 60-year-old proved his versatility in films like Aankhen, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Qayamat: City Under Threat, and Begum Jaan. Chunky Panday was also a part of the famous Housefull franchise. He won hearts with his stint in the 2019 comedy-action Housefull 4. Earlier, in an earlier appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS), Akshay Kumar revealed that Chunky Panday was not only a prolific actor but also a cunning businessman.

While promoting Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar, Chunky Panday, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jackie Shroff graced the celebrity comedy show TKSS, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. During a fun interaction, Akshay shared a funny anecdote, related to his co-star Chunky Panday.

Calling Chunky a smart businessman, he said, “Once Salman Khan was doing a show with Chunky Panday in South Africa. After the show was conducted smoothly, Chunky told Salman that he was quite happy. Chunky, who was also the organiser of the show, gave an offer to Salman that he would take him shopping. “I’ll buy your shirts, pants, and jeans," Chunky told Salman and the latter agreed to go along with him.

Akshay further revealed that Chunky took Salman to a particular clothing store, where he asked the Tiger Zinda Hai star to buy a couple of garments. Soon after, the shop owner, upon seeing Salman, requested a picture with him. Salman obliged and the shop owner along with his kids posed for pictures with the B-town star.

Akshay added that it was only after a few days when Salman had bought a handful of clothes from the shop that the truth was finally brought to light. Much to everyone’s surprise, it was disclosed that Chunky had taken 20,000 dollars from the shop owner by telling him that he would bring Salman Khan to the store for the shop owner and his family to meet.

Chunky Panday’s next project will be director Farhad Samji’s upcoming comedy web series, Pop Kaun. The show also stars Saurabh Shukla, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kunal Kemmu, Nupur Sanon, and late actor Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Pop Kaun will start streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 17.

