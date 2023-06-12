Why Amitabh Bachchan And Madhuri Dixit Never Did A Film Together

Making a film is a long and complex process. Films start but are halted mid-way due to multiple reasons and there are many examples of it. This complexity of filmmaking before taking it to the theatres deprived cinemagoers of watching two of the biggest stars— Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit— together. The two started working on multiple projects but sadly, none of them could see the light of the day. The first of these projects was Bandua, slated to be directed by JP Dutta in 1989. Unfortunately, the film never progressed beyond the mahurat shot. As written by film critic Subhash K Jha in The First Post, Dutta remains silent about the fate of Bandua, but suggests, “Ask Mr Bachchan about it." Filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh also had a unique vision in mind, aiming to cast Amitabh Bachchan as the legendary Satyajit Ray and Madhuri Dixit as Ray’s muse, Madhabi Mukherjee.

However, there were hesitations regarding the Ray family taking offense at the portrayal. As a result, Ghosh chose to abandon the film, potentially due to this concern.

On the other hand, director Somnath Sen, known for his work on Leela with Dimple Kapadia, also expressed interest in bringing Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit together. However, despite the enthusiasm surrounding the collaboration, the project never took off.

Years later, JP Dutta faced yet another roadblock to work with Amitabh Bachchan. Following the failure of Bandua, he had intended to cast Big B as Bahadur Shah Zafar. However, before this dream project could move forward, Abhishek Bachchan’s film Umrao Jaan, in which he starred alongside his future wife Aishwarya Rai, met with a disappointing response. As a result, Dutta decided to shelve all the plans for the historic costume drama.

In addition to the above mentioned projects, Amitabh Bachchan has had several other shelved films throughout his career. Among them is Ek Tha Chandar Ek Thi Sudha, based on Dharamvir Bharati’s acclaimed novel Gunahon Ka Devta, which was intended to star Amitabh Bachchan with his wife Jaya Bachchan.

Subhash Ghai’s Devaa was launched with Amitabh Bachchan but failed to progress beyond the mahurat. Additionally, Big B and Sharmila Tagore had begun shooting for a film helmed by Basu Chatterjee, only to have it shelved after the completion of the first schedule.

While Amitabh Bachchan has faced numerous film cancellations due to unfortunate circumstances in the past, it is fascinating to observe that he is still engaged in working on several exciting projects. Presently, he is shooting for the sci-fi film Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, followed by Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Section 84, and Ranbhoomi.