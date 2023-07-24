Why Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna Never Worked Together After Namak Haraam

The camaraderie between two Bollywood stars often creates magic on-screen. One such star pair was that of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. These two iconic actors enchanted the audience together with their remarkable on-screen chemistry in hit films such as Anand and Namak Haraam. Their fans wanted more films of the duo together; but it is said that during the filming of Namak Haraam, there were ego clashes between the two. That is why they were never seen together again. Let us delve deep into the incident.

Rajesh Khanna’s 1971 film Anand is still the favourite of millions of people. Amitabh Bachchan became popular with this film, where he played the role of Dr Bhaskar. Rajesh Khanna was already a superstar by then. Anand was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. He repeated the hit pair in his 1973 film Namak Haraam. The movie was also a huge hit, but the equation of Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan’s relationship changed during its shoot. During the time Namak Haraam was filmed, Amitabh Bachchan’s fame was on the rise, while Rajesh Khanna’s star power was diminishing.

It’s reported that Hrishikesh Mukherjee originally planned a different ending for the movie, where Amitabh Bachchan’s character would meet a tragic fate. When Rajesh Khanna learned of this, he exerted pressure on the director to alter the climax and modify his role. Rajesh Khanna believed that the audience tends to pay greater attention to the character who dies in the climax. He thus insisted on changing the climax, which made Amitabh Bachchan quite upset.

To maintain harmony and keep Amitabh Bachchan content, Hrishikesh Mukherjee agreed to alter the script once more, resulting in Rajesh Khanna’s character ultimately dying in the end. Amitabh Bachchan’s character seeks revenge for Rajesh Khanna’s death. Upon the release of Namak Haraam, Amitabh’s character garnered more popularity, overshadowing Rajesh Khanna’s role. This reportedly didn’t sit well with Rajesh Khanna, leading him to make a vow never collaborating with Amitabh again.