Why Amjad Khan’s Son Shadaab Khan Left Bollywood After A Promising Debut

Bollywood has been often called out for nepotism. Star kids often hog the limelight, even before their debut, while outsiders struggle to gain recognition. There are instances where children of renowned film stars have been unable to carry on their parent’s legacy. Some star kids have been unable to leave behind a mark in the film industry. One of them is Shadaab Khan, son of the late actor Amjad Khan. His father had been a big Bollywood star and was one of the highest-paid supporting actors of his time. Shadaab managed to play just one lead role in his short-lived career.

Shadaab Khan made a promising debut with Raja ki Ayegi Baarat in 1997 opposite Rani Mukerji. Although the film got Rani Mukerji noticed and soon made her a top-league actress, Shadaab Khan wasn’t as fortunate and the movie did not help his career. His other film in 1997, Betaabi, had him playing a supporting role with Chandrachur Singh and Arshad Warsi leading the cast. Both of them walked away with the accolades, yet Shadaab went unnoticed. He had to wait for four years for his next role, which was in the Kamal Haasan-directed Hey Ram. Once again, it was a minor role and did nothing to uplift his career. After a subsequent cameo in Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor’s debut film Refugee, he decided to quit acting and took to writing instead. He released a biography of his father Amjad Khan, which was launched by Amitabh Bachchan.

Shadaab also found some success with two other novels named Shanti Memorial and Murder in Bollywood. He has also written the scripts of some films. After a long hiatus, he returned to acting with 2019’s Romeo Akbar Walter, starring John Abraham. He was also seen in 2020’s web series Scam 1992.

Shadaab has been married to Rumana Achwa since 2005.