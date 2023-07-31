Why Are Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling So Committed To Maintaining Privacy

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are one of the most private couples in Hollywood. Although Eva Mendes has occasionally shared her parenting experiences, she has consistently kept her relationship with her long-term partner, Ryan Gosling, out of the public eye. Despite occasional reports hinting at a secret wedding, there is no concrete evidence to support these speculations. They have also kept details about their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, mostly undisclosed.

As per a report shared by Pinkvilla, Eva and Ryan’s relationship has been shrouded in secrecy since their initial encounter on a movie set in 2011. The duo have deliberately kept their personal life out of the public eye, attending parties and dining at restaurants secretly. Most of their time together remains hidden from the eyes of the public, and perhaps it is due to their mutual respect for each other’s privacy. Nevertheless, their enigmatic love story continues to capture the fascination and admiration of Hollywood, remaining one of its most mysterious and beloved unions.

For the past few years, Eva Mendes has maintained a low profile on social media platforms including Instagram. Despite that, she has found subtle ways to express her love for Ryan Gosling. In an Instagram post, Eva affectionately referred to Ryan as “Mi Hombre. Mi Vida,” which means, ‘My man. My life.’ She further captioned the pictures, “To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement. Gracias to the brilliant & beautiful Greta Gerwig.” Take a look at the post:

In another Instagram post, she referred to Ryan as, “Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor …RG.”

As their daughters grew older, Eva started to open up more about her private life. In October 2019, during an interview with Kelly, she shared a humorous story about a picture from the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where they were promoting the movie that brought them fame. While initially hesitant to admit her feelings for Ryan, it’s evident that their romance continues to thrive.

At the world premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie in Los Angeles on July 9, Ryan Gosling made a striking appearance, dressing as the iconic doll. Wearing a baby pink suit with a cotton candy-coloured shirt and ivory shoes, he accessorized with a tiny ‘E’ chain necklace in Barbie’s signature white and pink lettering. When a news channel named Entertainment Tonight asked about the charm’s significance, he charmingly stated, “Eva".