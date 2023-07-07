Why Aruna Irani Requested The Director For A Retake With Shashi Kapoor In Fakira

Renowned for her portrayals of vamps in Bollywood, Aruna Irani recently revealed a captivating anecdote from her life during an appearance on Kapil Sharma’s show. Kapil, known for his humorous inquiries, asked Aruna if she had ever flirted with anyone. Displaying remarkable courage, Aruna recounted a memorable incident from her past while filming the movie Fakira. She confessed to having developed a crush on the legendary actor, Shashi Kapoor.

Aruna Irani admitted that during that era, it was effortless for her to develop a liking for any hero. Recalling a scene in Fakira where she was required to hug Shashi Kapoor tightly, Aruna disclosed that after the director cut and finalised the scene, she requested a retake. When questioned by Shashi Kapoor about her reason for wanting another take, Aruna boldly replied that if he could have a retake even when the scene was fine and he liked it, then she should also be given the same opportunity.

Having appeared in over 500 films in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, and Gujarati languages, Aruna Irani established herself as a prominent Indian actress. She made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with Ganga Jumna and went on to feature in numerous iconic movies such as Farz, Bobby, Sargam, Love Story, and Rocky, among others. Notably, she portrayed a motherly role in the blockbuster 1992 film Beta.

Aruna Irani also ventured into television, appearing in shows like Mehandi Tere Naam Ki, Rabba Ishq Na Hove, Vaidehi, and many more. Her journey to stardom was not without challenges, as she faced financial hardships during her childhood. However, through her unwavering determination and hard work, she transformed into a beloved figure cherished by audiences to this day.

At the age of 40, Aruna Irani tied the knot with Bollywood film director Kuku Kohli. Notably, she chose not to have children, opting to forgo motherhood. Her decision allowed her to fully focus on her acting career and cement her place in the hearts of fans across the country.

Aruna Irani’s resilience and talent have made her an inspiration to many. From humble beginnings, she emerged as a celebrated star, leaving an indelible mark on the silver screen. Her journey serves as a testament to the power of hard work and dedication, exemplifying the heights that can be reached through unwavering passion.