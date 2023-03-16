Bharti Singh is a successful comedienne, who has carved her niche in the industry with her talent. She entered the industry with the stand-up comedy reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and ended up as the 2nd runner-up and from then on, there was no looking back for her. She is an amazing TV host and never leaves a chance to tickle the funny bones with her sense of humour.

Bharti also has her own YouTube channel with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa called LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s) where the duo share little snippets of their daily lives. In a recent vlog, Bharti shared that she will be appearing on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want.

In the vlog, Bharti can be heard saying, “I am a bit nervous today, as Kareena Kapoor is going to take my interview.” Then she uses the iconic dialogue of Kareena’s character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. A nervous Bharti also revealed that she is anxious about the clothes as well as her make-up and hopes she gets everything right.

After a few seconds, Bharti reveals her outfit in a car as she heads towards Mehboob Studio for the shoot. She looks stunning in a yellow dress with pink floral prints. Once she arrives at the studio, Bharti can be seen in her green room getting her hair done while a team member informs her that Kareena is waiting for her.

To this, the comedienne reacted and stated, “Sachhi mein Kareena ji mera wait kar rahe hai? (Seriously! She is waiting for me?).” After a little banter with the team, she heads for the shoot. The vlog has a few montages, behind-the-scenes snippets from the chat show and pictures for the promotion of the episode.

She then takes the camera and shares that she has met Kareena in several shows but never had a long one-on-one conversation as she used to be in work mode, but this is the first time they bonded so naturally. While Bharti was fangirling over the actress, Kareena’s giggles can be heard behind the camera.

Bharti then gets the Laal Singh Chaddha actress in the frame and Kareena shares, “Bharti nai promise kiya hai hai gobi ke parathe and mutton jo wo abhi Haarsh ke liye banaye hai, mereko khilayegi (Bharti has promised me that she will give me Gobi ke Parathe and mutton that she cooked for Haarsh). And thank you Bharti for making me and my entire family laugh.” To this, Bharti screams in excitement.

Bharti also revealed that it was the last episode of What Women Want. The talk show hosted by Kareena Kapoor is a podcast where she discusses women’s issues, fashion, love, lifestyle and more with celebrities.

This season, Masaba Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora and Pooja Dhingra, to name a few, graced the show.

