Govinda-starrer film Aankhen was released in 1993. It was a huge hit at the box office. Actress Raageshwari Loomba played a pivotal role in the movie, became a star overnight and earned a huge fan base. After this film, the fate of the actress changed completely. Later, she worked in several popular films including Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Tum Jiyo Hazaron Saal, Dil Kitna Nadan Hai, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Zid. One incident changed her life totally and she left the film industry forever. Today, let us know what exactly happened with Raageshwari Loomba and what she is currently doing.

Raageshwari started her career with modelling and singing before she came into acting. With her first film Aankhen, Rageshwari made her mark in the Bollywood industry. Her look and onscreen presence impressed the audience. She worked with many big stars like Suniel Shetty and Saif Ali Khan thereafter. Then suddenly, one day, she was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy and it changed her life completely.

In the year 2000, Raageshwari and her father collaborated on the album, Y2K Saal Do Hazaar. During the time she was working on the video of Ikki Chikki Chikita, she fell ill with malaria. The album was released with a concert on the eve of the year 2000. Just a week after the concert, Raageshwari was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, which paralysed the left side of her face and developed a slur in her voice. Due to this, Rageshwari had to remain bedridden for almost 4 years. After this, Rageshwari distanced herself from acting. Her Bollywood career ended forever and she retired from the film industry. Later, she rehabilitated herself with help of physiotherapy, electrical stimulation, and yoga.

According to sources, Raageshwari currently lives in England with her family and is very happy. Rageshwari is very active on social media and shares her photos and videos. Recently, she shared a stunning photo on her official Instagram handle. In the still, Rageshwari is slaying in a pink-coloured off-shoulder dress and is seen posing on the sea beach. The picture is currently garnering attention all over social media.

Raageshwari tied the knot with a London-based human rights lawyer, Sudhanshu Swaroop KC on January 27, 2014, in Mumbai. She gave birth to a baby girl on February 11, 2016, in London.

