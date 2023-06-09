Why BTS Is The Richest Boy Band

BTS is not just a music band but they are a movement, With their flamboyant dance and melodious vocals, the all-boy band has successfully managed to reign the pop world. Not only are they winning hearts, but they are also suggested to be the richest South Korean boy bands ever. With endorsing brands like Samsung, Coco cola, and many others, they make millions in record sales every year. As of 2023, they are suggested to be $3.5 billion (Rs 288 crore) every year, as per Alita Experience. The portal also claims only the base salary of the seven members is about $16 million annually (around Rs 130 crore). Here we have compiled details of each member’s net worth.

BTS RM

RM (Rap Monster) aka Kim Namjoon is the leader of the group, who doesn’t only raps but also writes and act acts as a record producer for BTS. When it comes to his solo venture he has already released two mixtapes RM (2015) and Mono (2018). Last year, he surprised ARMY with his first-ever full-length studio album Indigo. Such is his artistic impact that RM was appointed as the Public Relations Ambassador for South Korea’s Ministry of National Defence Agency on June 1. In the month of March, he was also announced to be the newest brand ambassador for the fashion label Bottega Veneta. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his total net worth is suggested to be $20 million (around Rs. 164 crore).

BTS Jin

Jin aka Kim Seokjin is the eldest member of BTS who has released multiple solos including Epiphany and Moon. His biggest collaboration happens to be with Coldplay for the single The Astronaut. Before enlisting in the army, Jin became the brand ambassador of the ramen brand Jin Ramyun. The company has already released two commercials featuring the BTS member. Celebrity Net Worth estimates the annual income of Jin to be $20 million (around Rs. 164 crore).

BTS Suga

Suga aka Min Yoongi kick-started 2023 representing the latest menswear for Valentino and in April he took on the role of an NBA Ambassador. Suga has two mixtapes Agust D (2016) and D-2 (2020) in his kitty along with a solo album titled D-Day. South China Morning Post highlights Suga’s net worth to be between $23-$25 million (around Rs. 200 crore).

BTS J-Hope

Before enlisting in the military, J-Hope dropped his first solo album Jack in the Box. His first solo mixtape Hope World was released in 2018, while his 2019 track Chicken Noodle Soup made him the first member to hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart as a soloist. J-Hope represents the fashion label Louis Vuitton and has an annual income of $24-$26 million (around Rs. 215 crore), as per South China Morning Post.

BTS Jimin

Jimin has been named the global brand ambassador for two famous fashion labels Dior and Tiffany & Co. He recently hit massive headlines with the release of his solo album Face. Jimin’s net worth is also reported to be $20 million (around Rs 164 crore), as per Celebrity Net Worth.

BTS JungKook

Jeon Jungkook is the maknae aka the youngest member of the all-boy band. With being the brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, Jungkook has multiple solo tracks in the pipeline including Euphoria, Begin, and My Time. Along with this, his collaboration with Charlie Puth for Left and Right also turned out to be a massive hit. If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, then Jungkook’s net worth is suggested to be $24 million (around Rs 198 crore).

BTS V

The creator of “I purple you”, V aka Kim Taehyung has bagged the title of the World’s most handsome man multiple times. V has three solo tracks including Singularity and has also appeared on the soundtrack of K-dramas Hwarang and Our Beloved Summer. Dominating the world as a global Celine boy, according to Financial Express, he is said to have a net worth of $20 million (around Rs 164 crore).