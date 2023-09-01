Why Delhi Belly Remains The Best Black Comedy In Hindi Cinema Even After 12 Years

The 2011 Bollywood comedy Delhi Belly by director Abhinay Deo emphasizes the value of jugaad, which characterizes middle-class Indian living. Jugaad describes a state of ongoing creativity and improvisation in a nation where people struggle to exist and Delhi Belly was an enticing Hinglish comedy which revolved around three friends and their perpetual Jugaad against the oddities of life. There is also another aspect that sets Delhi Belly apart from other films. It had a level of profanity never seen before in Hindi cinema.

The observational comedy of Delhi Belly didn’t hesitate to get down and dirty and drew its laughs from the absurdity of everyday life. It was filled with violent vulgarity, toilet humour, and sexual candour. The film portrayed middle-class millennials in India properly, showing how they lead parallel lives, get into toxic relationships, and form snap judgements. Delhi Belly has a cult following 12 years later. Despite having a majority of its language in English, the Akshat Varma-penned movie is regarded as one of the best black comedies ever made in Indian cinema.

The striking fact remains that Aamir Khan, who was till then known to make family-friendly films took a huge risk by producing a film with explicit adult content. The risk paid off and on a budget of Rs 23 crore, the film had a massive collection of Rs 114 crore at the box office. In fact, in 2011, when this film was released in theatres, this was the time when the use of English profanity was increasing rapidly among the youth in the country.

The profanities used in Delhi Belly do not seem out of place but instead, capture how the youth spoke. Of course, Delhi Belly was certainly not the first Hindi film to use profanity. Right from Bandit Queen in the 90s to Omkara and Gulaal in the 2000s had done it but all these films were set in rural locations. Delhi Belly’s urban profanity created a unique style of its own. And that is precisely why, no other Bollywood black comedy in the last 12 years has come even close to replicating the craziness of Delhi Belly.