Why Director-Screenwriter Duo Siddique-Lal Separated

Siddique-Lal was one of the most prominent director-screenwriter duos in the Malayalam film industry, having actively collaborated from 1986 to 1995. They commenced their journey as assistant directors under Fazil, the father of actor Fahadh Faasil.

The director-screenwriter duo created a niche for themselves in the Malayalam film industry. It is said that without the duo, the audience would have never known the true meaning of comedy in every scene or shot. It was believed that without extra effort, they could inculcate humour in scenes.

Their characters drew inspiration from real-life stories, traits, daily experiences and emotions, thereby resonating with audiences on a personal level. The duo delivered several cinematic gems, including Ramji Rao Speaking (1989), In Harihar Nagar (1990), Godfather (1991) and more.

After an interval spanning 27 years, they reunited for the film King Liar, featuring Dileep. Their separation was marked by silence regarding its cause, as they chose to keep this matter private. Their focus lay on the film’s success and they refused to perceive each other as adversaries. Their collaboration was underscored by unwavering support for each other’s projects.

According to reports, Siddique stated in one of his interviews that they intentionally avoided simultaneous releases so that their projects were never compared. They didn’t see each other as competitors and consistently chose not to reveal the cause of their separation.

Siddique and Lal had stated that they mutually took the decision while sitting at Mayura Park in room number 205, thinking about both of their careers. This separation turned out to be positive for both of them and Siddique was also seen acting in several films.

However, despite the passage of numerous years, the reason for their separation remains shrouded in secrecy. Tragically, the director, Siddique Ismail, passed away on August 8, 2023. His sudden demise reverberated through the Malayalam film industry, evoking sentiments from his close friend Mohanlal, who expressed his sorrow through a social media post, stating, “I find it difficult to put into words the sorrow that has emerged from Siddique’s untimely departure. He endeared himself to Malayalis worldwide by portraying narratives with natural humour and the everyday experiences of common people."

Reports suggest that Lal burst into tears upon encountering their mentor, Fazil, and the film community, including celebrities and Bollywood actors, sharing their grief on social media.