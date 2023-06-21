Why Director Sudhir Attavar Shot Climax Of His Next Kari Haida Kari Ajja Thrice

The shooting for the Kannada film Kari Haida Kari Ajja was wrapped recently after a hectic schedule. The story of the film revolves around the animist spirit or daiva known as Koragaja, who is worshipped in Tulu Nadu. Since the subject matter can be quite sensitive, director Sudhir Attavar took no chances at any wrong portrayal of the story. And to ensure that, he had to shoot the climax of the film thrice.

After the initial shooting of the climax, Sudhir felt that it did not do justice to the sensitive narrative and hence reshot it. However, he was not satisfied with the reshoot either and hence he filmed the climax a third time. Reportedly, the climax of the film has been filmed at the majestic Gaganachukki waterfalls near Malavalli in the Mandya district.

Since Kari Haida Kari Ajja is a period piece with mystical elements, the film will feature VFX work and according to reports, experts who worked on Hollywood projects like Ant-Man and Aqua-Man have been roped in to work on the VFX of the film.

Veteran Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi is making his Kannada debut with Kari Haida Kari Ajja. He will be playing an antagonistic king. A similar role was played by him in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Mohenjo Daro. Kabir Bedi has spoken his lines in the film in the Kannada language.

The plot centres on a young Adivasi who is revered as a god and Kabir Bedi feels the timing is apt as India now has its first tribal President.

Veteran actress Shruti played the role of Baikadti, the foster mother of Koragajja. Other members of the cast include Bharath Surya and Bhavya. Fans are eagerly anticipating the project as it already gives off a Kantara-like vibe which had been a huge box-office success.