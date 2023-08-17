Why Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Anas Rashid Suddenly Left The Entertainment World

Anas Rashid was one of the popular actors on Hindi television. He is popularly known for his outstanding performances in TV serials like Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He also bagged the Indian Television Academy Award for his acting prowess in Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actor also enjoyed a huge fan base. But despite all this, the actor left the entertainment industry in 2017. Meanwhile, his followers and fans are curious about his whereabouts and current activities.

According to the latest report, even though Sooraj and Sandhya were seen romancing on screen in the soap opera Diya Aur Baati Hum, in reality, both actors did not get along at all. Once, due to a misunderstanding on the sets, lead actress Deepika Singh slapped Anas in front of everyone.

After this event, neither spoke to the other throughout the show, which negatively impacted the TRP. According to media reports, the dispute with the actress could be the reason behind his saying goodbye to TV.

Anas was last seen in the sequel to the Diya Aur Baati Hum series, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh. After that, he turned away from the world of acting, and now he does not appear in any award shows or advertisements.

Reports suggest Anas now lives a normal life with his family, far away from the glamour. Earlier, the actor was also in the headlines due to his personal life. In September 2017, he tied the knot with Heena in an arranged marriage setup. Before, the actor was rumoured to be dating an actress but later opted for an arranged marriage. After marriage, Anas created a stir all over social media for marrying a girl 14 years younger. Anas Rashid’s wife also does not belong to the industry.

However, in a media interaction with The Times of India, Anas said that a comeback is on the cards for him. The coronavirus epidemic caused him to postpone it for a while, but he is now eager to make a comeback.