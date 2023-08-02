Why Fahadh Faasil Removed His Facebook Cover Photo Within Hours Of Putting It

Actor Fahadh Faasil is basking in the glory of the positive response he has received for his performance in director Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan. The film has been garnering attention for its hard-hitting portrayal of caste discrimination and the violent mindset of the ruling classes. Fahadh Faasil, who plays the character of Rathnavelu in the movie, changed his Facebook profile’s cover picture to a collage of stills from the film to celebrate its success.

Despite the flawed and brutal nature of his character, Fahadh’s portrayal has been widely celebrated on the internet, with various mashup videos and memes flooding social media platforms. The film delves deep into the painful theme of caste discrimination and showcases the consequences of hatred and prejudice towards others.

The celebrations turned sour when some videos on Twitter started trending, featuring Rathnavelu’s character from the movie combined with caste-glorifying songs. Specific caste names were captioned in the videos, and religious views were shared, perpetuating harmful opinions and beliefs.

Many people expressed their anguish on Twitter, condemning the celebration of caste pride in such a misguided manner. The glorification of casteism in the re-edited videos sparked strong opposition and led to dissatisfaction among those who recognized the harmful implications.

Fahadh Faasil, upon realising the problematic nature of the celebration, promptly removed the Maamannan Rathnavelu character cover photo from his Facebook page. The actor initially believed that his performance was widely appreciated by fans in Tamil Nadu, but the celebration took a disturbing turn when some casteist groups praised the post with caste pride.

Maamannan is an intriguing socio-political film with an impressive cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Keerthy Suresh. Produced by Udhayanidhi under Red Giant Movies, the film boasts music composed by the renowned AR Rahman.

The success meeting for Maamannan was held on July 8 in Chennai, and it turned out to be a joyous occasion for the team. Udhayanidhi Stalin, the former producer, revealed that the movie had achieved a remarkable gross of Rs 52 crore worldwide, making it his highest-grossing film in his career.