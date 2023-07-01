Why Fans Love And Appreciate Marathi Actor Sameer Chowgule’s Wife Kavita Chowgule

Marathi actor Sameer Chowgule is now a household name in Maharashtra, thanks to the popular comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. Sameer is associated as a writer with the renowned show and has won accolades for his work. Sameer celebrated his birthday on June 29. His wife Kavita Chowgule has also received admiration from fans. But, you are mistaken if you feel that Kavita has won accolades for acting like Sameer.

Followers appreciate Kavita for her simple way of living. A cursory glance at Sameer’s Instagram shows how Kavita loves dressing up in sarees and suits. She ticks all the boxes right with her sartorial choices. Have a look at this picture in which Kavita wore a green saree which she paired with a red blouse.

Sameer wished his wife on her birthday and thanked her for staying with him through all the difficulties of life. Sameer wrote that Kavita has always stood beside him in his struggle as an artist. The Chandramukhi actor added that she has always supported him to fulfil his dreams since college.

Actors Suyash Tilak, Spruha Joshi, Rujuta Deshmukh, Rasika Vengurlekar, and Manjiri Oak (director Prasad Oak’s wife) praised the photo and wished Kavita her birthday. Actor Sandeep Pathak also wished her on the birthday.

Sameer also shared a slew of pictures on March 13, 2022, when he had gone to Dubai with Kavita. “Long awaited short vacation @dubai Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates “, Sameer wrote in the caption. He wrote the rest of the caption in Marathi which roughly translates to that they enjoyed four days here doing shopping.

Besides these interesting glimpses from his personal life, Sameer also remains the talk of the tinsel town with his acting stints in other projects. He last acted in Jaggu Ani Juliet directed by Mahesh Limaye which was released on February 10. A fun-filled romantic film, Jaggu Ani Juliet was successful in striking a chord with the audiences. Amey Wagh, Vaidehi Parshurami, Manoj Joshi, Avinash Narkar, Pravin Tarde, Upendra Limaye, and others also acted in it. Popular music duo Ajay-Atul has scored the music for this film backed by Punit Balan Studios.