Hema Malini, popularly known as Dream Girl, may not have been on the silver screen recently but her charm and beauty continue to mesmerize fans irrespective. Hema charmed her audience ever since her first Bollywood performance in the 1968 film Sapno Ka Saudagar but one other person who had fallen head over heels for her when he saw her the first time was none other than Dharmendra. But things were not easy for the couple as Dharmendra was already married and even had kids with his first wife. This led to some complications in their lives.

Hema and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980 and their marriage has been successful for 43 years. But the actress has never stepped into her in-law’s residence to date and there is an interesting reason behind this. When Hema and Dharmendra decided to marry, neither of the families was ready for this. The reason was Dharmendra was already married. The first wife Prakash Kaur had married Dharmendra at a young age and they had been in an arranged marriage ever since.

Hema and Dharmendra met for the first time on the set of the 1970 film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. It was here that they both fell in love with each other. But since Prakash refused to give a divorce and did not want to separate from Dharmendra, he decided to convert to Islam and then married Hema in 1980.

Both Hema and Prakash were now Dharmendra’s wives, but Hema was the only one who faced backlash from her in-laws. Reports suggest that Hema’s condition to peacefully marry Dharmendra was that she would never even consider separating the actor from his first family and continue to take care of his first wife and three children he already had.

This led to Hema never visiting her in-laws and allowed Dharmendra to continue being a husband to two wives. Dharmendra never backed out of any of his responsibilities either and took care of both wives well. He never differentiated between his kids that he had from any of his wives either.

