Why Is Jungkook A Shy Person? BTS Singer Reveals THIS Incident Changed Him Forever

While the world carries on with its usual routine, the BTS ARMY is anything but calm today. Well, it’s a special day—it is Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, 26th birthday. For fans of this Korean pop sensation, this day is nothing short of a grand festival. Jungkook, often referred to as the Golden Maknae, boasts an incredible fan following, all thanks to his composed demeanour. Although he is perceived as the reserved one within the group, Jungkook had an outgoing personality during his younger days. Quite the surprise, isn’t it?

And ironically, his shy personality and hesitancy nearly cost him his debut with BTS. In an old interview for Volume 8 of Japan’s FC Magazine, Jungkook recalled his childhood. “I was a very mischievous boy when I was young. I loved playing outside as a kid. I really hated studying though. I got in trouble with my mom a lot. I was the type of kid who would run down the hallway and eat lunch fast at school. I even tried out for a b-boy competition even though I wasn’t good at it,” he said.

Then what changed him? As he stepped onto that stage, something within him shifted. Jungkook initially approached the auditions with a casual mindset, seeking nothing more than the experience it offered. However, when he arrived for the audition, he became overwhelmed by the number of people in the hall. “I became intimidated by large crowds. I started to shrink after being surrounded by so many strangers. This might be the time that I began being shy around people I didn’t know.”

When it was time for him to join BigHit Entertainment, CEO Bang Si-hyuk wasn’t sure if he could actually become a K-pop idol. In an interview with OSEN, Bang Si-hyuk said, “When Jungkook was a trainee, he couldn’t sing when we asked him to. He just twisted his body for 15 minutes and was very shy. He didn’t have much talent, so the company questioned if he could even debut.” Interestingly, when BTS made its debut, Jungkook was still in high school and Jin mostly looked after him.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been achieving remarkable feats on the music charts with his latest single SEVEN. This track marked his debut as a solo artist. For the song, Jungkook roped in Han So-hee for the music video. Notably, based on statistics from the Billboard 200, SEVEN accomplished the impressive feat of becoming the quickest song by a male artist to rack up 800 million on-demand streams on-demand streams across the globe.