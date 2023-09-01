Why Is ‘KA’ In Jayasurya-starrer Kathanar Written In Tulu Script? Fans Decode

Malayalam film Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, directed by Rojin Thomas, has been the talk of the town since it was announced. The film stars Jayasurya in the lead. Fans are puzzled by the way ‘Ka’ has been written in the film’s title. Many compared its shape to that of a heart, owl or coconut. One fan believed that ‘Ka’ belongs to Tigalari, the written script of the Tulu language. A fan named Azeef made a significant discovery regarding the use of this script. This revelation gained support from other fans too. Tulu script was mainly used for writing Vedic mantras. The use of those Vedic mantras could be associated with Kadamattathu Kathanar, a Kerala priest who was known for his supernatural powers. The film is said to be based on the life of this priest. Whether the fan’s explanation is true or not, can only be understood after watching Kathanar.

Kathanar’s makers unveiled a sneak peek of the fantasy horror film yesterday on the occasion of Jayasurya’s birthday. Rojin Thomas greeted Jayasurya with birthday wishes while sharing Kathanar’s teaser on social media. He wrote, “Can you sense the haunting hum of a netherworld spell? Kathanar, the wild sorcerer, is on the brink of his arrival..!! Happy birthday Versatile Actor Jayasurya”

In a newly-released teaser, Jayasurya is depicted as a prisoner held by church authorities, who fear that his malevolent powers may pose a threat to their church. Simultaneously, the villagers seem to be grappling with a disease. The teaser sets a chilling tone with the introduction of different characters and heightens the eerie ambience with its haunting background score.

Penned by R Ramanand, the film has been divided into two parts, with the first part scheduled for release in 2024. Kathanar is set for a pan-India launch and will be released in seven different languages. Kathanar is breaking new ground in Indian cinema by utilising virtual production technology, a first for the industry, according to the filmmakers. Anushka Shetty will also play a significant role in the movie.

A significant portion of the movie is set to be filmed on an extensive 45,000 square feet modular shooting floor. Nearly half of the shooting has already been completed, and Anushka is slated to join the production soon.

The movie is produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, renowned for its historical films such as Kayamkulam Kochunni, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, and Pathonpatham Noottandu.

Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer is scheduled for a 2024 release.