Telugu film star Ram Charan hosted a grand party on his 38th birthday in Hyderabad on Monday. The bash was attended by SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Vijay Deverakonda, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, Kajal Agarwal and Venkatesh Daggubati among others. However, Charan’s RRR co-star Jr NTR was missing from the party.

Now, it’s being reported that Jr NTR had also hosted a party on March 26 on the occasion of his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi’s birthday. Charan and Jr NTR’s wife’s birthdays are one day apart. Pranathi’s bash was attended by their close friends. A couple of unseen pictures from the bash are doing the rounds on social media. In one of the photos, Jr NTR can be seen hugging Pranathi.

Apart from this, Jr NTR is presently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, NTR 30, which is being directed by Koratala Siva. Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s film, dubbed as NTR 30, was launched last week in all its glory. The film, which marks Tarak’s first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor and the actress’ first Telugu film, was launched by Tarak’s friend and acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The RRR helmer was joined by KGF 2 director Prashant Neel at the event. The team came together for a special puja as well.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan had a pre-birthday celebration with the team of his next film. On the sets of the film, he was treated with a surprise birthday party. He was welcomed with rose petals being showered upon him and he also cut a cake. S Shankar, choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Kiara Advani were seen as a part of the celebrations.

