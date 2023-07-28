Why July 28 Holds A Special Place For Actor Kiccha Sudeep

Kiccha Sudeep is a multi-hyphenated star, who is an actor and also a director, producer, screenwriter, television presenter and even singer. He is a prominent face in the Kannada movies and has also forayed into Hindi, Telugu and Tamil industries. Did you know that the date July 28 holds a special place in his heart? Let us reveal why.

On July 28, 2022, one of his most successful movies, Vikrant Rona was released. It created a buzz among viewers. Kiccha Sudeep impressed everyone with his outstanding performance in the movie. A year ago, on July 27, Kiccha Sudeep’s fans waited with bated breath for the most-anticipated movie of the year to hit the theatres the next day. Vikrant Rona is a special movie for Kiccha Sudeep, as well as the film’s director Anup Bhandari, who worked for years to make this movie a grand success. Reportedly, at the Ramoji Rao Studio in Hyderabad, many huge trees were brought to shoot a jungle scene. As per the information, this movie is considered one of Kiccha Sudeep’s finest movies to date.

Vikrant Rona is centred around an inspector named Vikrant Rona (Kiccha Sudeep). He arrives at a remote village, which is located in the middle of a tropical rainforest. He witnesses a chain of events, which are considered to be supernatural and decides to uncover the mystery.

The movie also stars Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, director Anup Bhandari’s brother Nirup Bhandari and other celebrities like Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudhan Rao and Vasuki Vaibhav in significant roles.

Vikrant Rona was initially scheduled to be released on August 19, 2021; but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed to February 24, 2022. Then finally, it was pushed back for a release on July 28, 2022. The movie was released worldwide with the 3D version on more than 3,000 screens, including 450 in Karnataka. The movie was also dubbed into various languages like Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Vikrant Rona received mixed to negative reviews from critics. But the movie-goers showered the film with utmost love and adulation, and it ended up becoming the third highest-grossing Kannada movie at the time of release.