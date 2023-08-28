Why Madhubala And Dilip Kumar Couldn't Get Married

Set against the backdrop of the 1950s cinematic glory, the love saga between Madhubala and Dilip Kumar started on the sets of Tarana in 1951. During an interview with ETimes, Madhubala’s sister, Madhur Bhusan mentioned that Madhubala would have tied the knot with Dilip Kumar had he apologised to their father.

Madhur shared that Madhubala had made multiple attempts to convince Dilip Kumar to apologise, for the sake of their relationship, but he had refused. Madhubala and Dilip were together for 9 years. During this period, she began shooting for Naya Daur. But the sudden change in location by the director, BR Chopra, upset her father. With the actress refusing to complete the film, BR Chopra filed a lawsuit against her. While Madhubala stood by her father’s decision, Dilip Kumar gave testimony against her him and this allegedly ruined their relationship.

In the same conversation, Madhur added, “She would cry and tell Dilip saab, ‘Dekho humari zindagi barbaad ho jayegi’ and Dilip saab would ask her, ‘Tum itni zidd kyun kar rahi ho?’."

During an interview with News18 Urdu, Madhur Bhushan revealed that their father was not against the marriage of Dilip Kumar and Madhubala. Instead, it was a legal dispute that impacted their relationship. Madhur explained that after the legal matters were resolved, Dilip Kumar suggested that Madhubala finish her ongoing film projects before they began planning their wedding.

Madhubala quit the project Naya Daur after her 10-day shoot due to her father’s concerns about her health and the extensive outdoor shoot. Vyjayanthimala took over, leading to a lawsuit by Ataullah Khan against BR Chopra. During the legal proceedings, Dilip Kumar sided with Chopra.

Despite supporting her father, Madhubala later privately apologised to BR Chopra, as revealed in his interview with Sharmila Taliculam. He stated, “Madhubala did come to my house to apologise and say she was really helpless, but that’s okay. I have no complaints."

Later, Madhubala married the iconic singer Kishore Kumar, and they journeyed to London for her heart ailment treatment. Sadly, she passed away after nine years. Dilip Kumar, on the other hand, got married to actress Saira Banu. He passed away last year.